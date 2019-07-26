App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law, joins Boris Johnson’s cabinet

The Hampshire-born used to be a junior minister in the department of local government before he was promoted to the rank of a chief secretary

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Flickr
Image: Flickr

Three persons of Indian-origin are already holding key posts in the cabinet of Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Conservative leader’s cabinet includes Priti Patel, UK’s first Indian-origin Home Secretary, Alok Sharma, who is the secretary of state, and Rishi Sunak, who is the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Sunak, who is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and writer Sudha Murthy, was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2015 from Richmond.

A businessman by profession, he completed his education from Oxford and Stanford universities. He hails from a humble background; his father was a general practitioner in the National Health Service while his mother ran a shop.

Close

The Hampshire-born 39-year-old used to be a junior minister in the department of local government before he was promoted to the rank of a chief secretary to the Treasury under new chancellor Sajid Javid.

related news

Notably, while Boris Johnson’s government remains strongly conservative, the appointments of Patel, Sharma, and Sunak hint towards a marginal shift from former Prime Minister Theresa May’s team.

Boris Johnson's Indian connection

Boris Johnson has for long exerted to build ties with India that run far deeper than just trade. Married to Marina Wheeler, whose mother Dip Kaur is an Indian and was formerly married to Khushwant Singh's younger brother Daljit Singh.
Dip's older sister Amarjit was married to Bhagwant Singh, another brother of Khushwant Singh. Now, Bhagwant Singh's niece is Amrita Singh, the mother of new Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.
Johnson has even described himself as a “son-in-law of India” in the past.He also has a Bollywood connection now.

He is reportedly looking forward to striking a new trade deal with India wishes to further strengthen his self-professed “personal ties” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Boris Johnson #Narayan Murthy #Rishi Sunak

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.