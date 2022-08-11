Remember the black turtleneck Steve Jobs was always spotted in? It was made by this designer

Apple co-founder and then CEO Steve Jobs in his "uniform"-- black turtleneck and Levi's classic jeans.

Steve Jobs was frequently photographed in a black turtleneck. In fact, he owned hundreds of them and the iconic turtleneck was designed by Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake.

Miyake died from liver cancer at 84 on August 6. Since then, many have been revisiting the popular designer's work and his connection to Jobs.

Even in his biography, author Walter Isaacson explained how the Apple co-founder and CEO found himself in the company of Miyake as he developed a special fondness towards the Japanese style.

In his book, Isaacson detailed how the idea for an "Apple uniform" occurred to Steve Jobs during a trip to Japan in the 1980s when he visited Sony and saw that all workers in the factories were wearing uniforms. Jobs then asked the the chairman of Sony, Akio Morita, about it.

"He looked very ashamed and told me that after the war, no one had any clothes, and companies like Sony had to give their workers something to wear each day," Jobs said.

Issey Miyake had worked with Sony to create a jacket that could be converted into a vest with the help of removable sleeves. The uniforms became part of Sony's "signature style" and "it became a way of bonding workers to the company, Isaacson wrote.

"I decided that I wanted that type of bonding for Apple," Jobs stated in his biography. "So I called Issey and asked him to design a vest for Apple. I came back with some samples and told everyone it would be great if we would all wear these vests. Oh man, did I get booed off the stage. Everybody hated the idea."

Although the idea of a uniform for Apple did not work, the incident blossomed a friendship between Jobs and Miyake. The Japanese fashion designer eventually ended up designing a "uniform" for the Apple CEO which included Miyake's black turtlenecks and Levi's classic fit jeans.

"So I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them," Jobs stated in his biography, adding that it was enough to last him for the rest of his life.