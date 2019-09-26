App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Which is the best 64 megapixel camera smartphone on paper?

In terms of overall performance and price, there are hardly any differences separating the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in European markets. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will deliver an excellent value for money proposition, but it isn’t alone. Realme tends to hijack Xiaomi announcements, and it was no different with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Realme X2 launched in China a day before the Note 8 Pro debuted in Europe.

But which of the two devices offer better value? We’re taking a microscope through the spec sheets to provide the answer.
SpecsRedmi Note 8 ProRealme X2
ChipsetMediaTek G90TSnapdragon 730G
RAM6GB6GB / 8GB
Storage64GB / 128GB64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Display6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 395 ppi6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 403 ppi
Battery4,500 mAh, 18W Fast Charging4,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging
Rear Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera20-megapixel32-megapixel
SoftwareMIUI 10 based Android 9.0 (Pie)ColorOS 6 based Android 9.0 (Pie)
Starting Price (China)CNY 13,999 (Approx. Rs 14,000)CNY1,599 (Approx. Rs 16,000)

Design and Display

Both the Realme X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro look pretty similar with minor differences in finishes. Realme opts for a more flashy finish, while Redmi goes with a subtle look. However, the big difference here lies in display technology. The Realme X2 sports an AMOLED panel, while the Note 8 Pro gets an LCD screen.

Close

Performance 

related news

Both the Realme X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are equipped with pretty above-average mid-range chipset. The MediaTek G90T and Snapdragon 730G mobile platforms on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2, respectively, are optimised for gaming. But the Snapdragon 730G features a marginal performance gain and better power efficiency than the MediaTek G90T.

Camera

In terms of optics, both phones are pretty evenly matched. The primary 64-megapixel sensor is available on both phones. Even the supporting rear cameras sensors are the same, with both devices getting ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses.  The only noticeable difference lies in the front shooter. Realme opts for a 32-megapixel sensor, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 20-megapixel camera.

Verdict

In terms of overall performance and price, there are hardly any differences separating the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. And, although both phones haven't launched in India yet, they won't be separated by more than two to three thousand INR when they inevitably debut in the country.

Despite the Realme X2 being the more costlier of the two devices, there's more on offer here. The Realme X2 gets a better chipset, display and front camera. And, while the Note 8 Pro does have a bigger battery, the X2 supports 30W fast charging.  Despite being more expensive, the Realme X2 offers a better value proposition than the Note 8 Pro.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.