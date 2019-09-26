Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Which is the best 64 megapixel camera smartphone on paper?

In terms of overall performance and price, there are hardly any differences separating the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in European markets. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will deliver an excellent value for money proposition, but it isn’t alone. Realme tends to hijack Xiaomi announcements, and it was no different with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Realme X2 launched in China a day before the Note 8 Pro debuted in Europe.But which of the two devices offer better value? We’re taking a microscope through the spec sheets to provide the answer.
|Specs
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Realme X2
|Chipset
|MediaTek G90T
|Snapdragon 730G
|RAM
|6GB
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Display
|6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 395 ppi
|6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 403 ppi
|Battery
|4,500 mAh, 18W Fast Charging
|4,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|Software
|MIUI 10 based Android 9.0 (Pie)
|ColorOS 6 based Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Starting Price (China)
|CNY 13,999 (Approx. Rs 14,000)
|CNY1,599 (Approx. Rs 16,000)
Design and Display
Both the Realme X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro look pretty similar with minor differences in finishes. Realme opts for a more flashy finish, while Redmi goes with a subtle look. However, the big difference here lies in display technology. The Realme X2 sports an AMOLED panel, while the Note 8 Pro gets an LCD screen.
Performance
Both the Realme X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are equipped with pretty above-average mid-range chipset. The MediaTek G90T and Snapdragon 730G mobile platforms on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2, respectively, are optimised for gaming. But the Snapdragon 730G features a marginal performance gain and better power efficiency than the MediaTek G90T.Camera
In terms of optics, both phones are pretty evenly matched. The primary 64-megapixel sensor is available on both phones. Even the supporting rear cameras sensors are the same, with both devices getting ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses. The only noticeable difference lies in the front shooter. Realme opts for a 32-megapixel sensor, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 20-megapixel camera.
Verdict
In terms of overall performance and price, there are hardly any differences separating the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. And, although both phones haven't launched in India yet, they won't be separated by more than two to three thousand INR when they inevitably debut in the country.Despite the Realme X2 being the more costlier of the two devices, there's more on offer here. The Realme X2 gets a better chipset, display and front camera. And, while the Note 8 Pro does have a bigger battery, the X2 supports 30W fast charging. Despite being more expensive, the Realme X2 offers a better value proposition than the Note 8 Pro.