Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Which is the best 64 megapixel camera smartphone on paper?

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in European markets. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will deliver an excellent value for money proposition, but it isn’t alone. Realme tends to hijack Xiaomi announcements, and it was no different with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Realme X2 launched in China a day before the Note 8 Pro debuted in Europe.

Specs Redmi Note 8 Pro Realme X2 Chipset MediaTek G90T Snapdragon 730G RAM 6GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Display 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 395 ppi 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 403 ppi Battery 4,500 mAh, 18W Fast Charging 4,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20-megapixel 32-megapixel Software MIUI 10 based Android 9.0 (Pie) ColorOS 6 based Android 9.0 (Pie) Starting Price (China) CNY 13,999 (Approx. Rs 14,000) CNY1,599 (Approx. Rs 16,000)

But which of the two devices offer better value? We’re taking a microscope through the spec sheets to provide the answer.

Design and Display

Both the Realme X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro look pretty similar with minor differences in finishes. Realme opts for a more flashy finish, while Redmi goes with a subtle look. However, the big difference here lies in display technology. The Realme X2 sports an AMOLED panel, while the Note 8 Pro gets an LCD screen.

Performance

Both the Realme X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are equipped with pretty above-average mid-range chipset. The MediaTek G90T and Snapdragon 730G mobile platforms on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2, respectively, are optimised for gaming. But the Snapdragon 730G features a marginal performance gain and better power efficiency than the MediaTek G90T.

In terms of optics, both phones are pretty evenly matched. The primary 64-megapixel sensor is available on both phones. Even the supporting rear cameras sensors are the same, with both devices getting ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses. The only noticeable difference lies in the front shooter. Realme opts for a 32-megapixel sensor, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 20-megapixel camera.

Verdict

In terms of overall performance and price, there are hardly any differences separating the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. And, although both phones haven't launched in India yet, they won't be separated by more than two to three thousand INR when they inevitably debut in the country.