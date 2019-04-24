App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real life 'Padman' makes it to Fortune's World Leaders List

He ranked 45th in the list and has been featured along with stalwarts from various walks of life such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Jacinda Ardern, and Robert Mueller.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India’s original “Padman” Arunachalam Muruganantham, who became famous for producing low-cost sanitary napkins, has been featured on Fortune magazine's list of world’s 100 greatest leaders.

He ranks 45th in the list and is featured along with stalwarts from various walks of life such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Jacinda Ardern, and Robert Mueller. While the Gates topped the chart due to the massive charity work they have done, Ardern was lauded for the way she handled the recent New Zealand mosque massacre.

The magazine mentions how Muruganantham's work has made a necessity like sanitary napkins available to thousands of women in India, who could not afford it or avoided using it otherwise. It also explains how this helped improve the personal hygiene of women living in remote, rural corners of the country, reported News18.

Forbes also stated that each of the low-cost machines facilitates 3,000 women to use sanitary pads while providing employment to 10 women.

related news

One must note here that it is not only the access to sanitary hygiene he has facilitated that is commendable but also the sense of liberation that accompanies it.

For years, menstruation has been a taboo in India that has shackled women. A World Health Organization report states nearly 43 per cent women in India still don’t have access to sanitary pads, a major contributing factor to this being the high cost.

In this country, pads are still considered a luxury. Most women here live either below the poverty line or do not have financial independence. So, affording a sanitary napkin remains a distant question. Most of these women resort to using dirty pieces of cloth or rags as a plug to absorb the blood excreted and also stay in seclusion during their menses.

Muruganantham's ordeal to normalise sanitary napkins in rural households was documented in Akshay Kumar-starrer film Padman and in the documentary Period. End of Sentence, which recently won the Oscar.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #Arunachalam Muruganantham #hygiene

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

SOTY 2: Punit Malhotra reacts to Kareena Kapoor's wish of Taimur featu ...

EXCLUSIVE! Renee Dhyani and Lalit Bisht had 'marriage plans'; Renee is ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

China Charges Former Interpol Chief With Bribery

2019 Time 100 Gala: Stars Hit the Red Carpet in Style

Etihad Airways Becomes 1st Major Airline to Operate Plastic-free Fligh ...

Probing Coimbatore ISIS Case, NIA Stumbled Upon Sri Lanka Attacker's V ...

Amid Sympathy for Kanhaiya and Loyalty to Lalu, Modi Still Big Draw in ...

I Was in Tears: Indian Women’s Football Team Coach Maymol Rocky Shar ...

India's Might Acknowledged Globally Because of My Foreign Trips: PM Mo ...

Triumph Speed Twin Launched in India at Rs 9.46 Lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Son's Health and Immunisation

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Manchester derby could be most important fixture of se ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.