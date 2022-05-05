RCB vs CSK: Woman proposes to boyfriend during IPL 2022 match

Not all the action happened on-field during the high-octane match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. IPL fans also witnessed something unique happening off the field in the stands of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. During CSK’s run chase, a woman went down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend.
A viral video from the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match shows the woman offering a ring to her boyfriend, who, going by his jersey, was presumably a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. It was a happy ending for both RCB and the RCB fan, who quickly accepted his partner’s proposal. The two were seen hugging as people around them cheered.You can watch the whole thing play out in the video below:
— Addicric (@addicric) May 4, 2022
Photos from the RCB vs CSK match proposal also went viral online.
In the parallel universe....A girl was seen proposing a boy between the ipl match... #IPL2022 #CSKvRCB #cskvsrcb pic.twitter.com/H65kNJpygmMay 4, 2022
Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner Well done and a good day to propose #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022
