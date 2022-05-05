RCB vs CSK: Woman proposes to boyfriend during IPL 2022 match

RCB vs CSK: A woman proposed to her boyfriend during the high-octane IPL match. (Image: punjabiii_munda/Twitter)

Not all the action happened on-field during the high-octane match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. IPL fans also witnessed something unique happening off the field in the stands of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. During CSK’s run chase, a woman went down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend.

A viral video from the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match shows the woman offering a ring to her boyfriend, who, going by his jersey, was presumably a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. It was a happy ending for both RCB and the RCB fan, who quickly accepted his partner’s proposal. The two were seen hugging as people around them cheered.

You can watch the whole thing play out in the video below:

Photos from the RCB vs CSK match proposal also went viral online.



Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner Well done and a good day to propose #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

While many congratulated the couple, the IPL proposal also sparked amusement online. Cricketer Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious reaction to it as he wrote: "Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner. Well done and a good day to propose."Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell led a clinical bowling performance to help Royal Challengers Bangalore register a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings, pushing the defending champions to the brink of elimination in the IPL on Wednesday. With the win RCB moved to fourth position on the points table.





