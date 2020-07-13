App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Know official websites and time to check Rajasthan Board Result

The board has announced that the RBSE 12th Commerce result will be declared at 11.15 am on its official website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 on July 13. The board has announced that the RBSE 12th Commerce result will be declared at 11.15 am on its official website.

The RBSE class 12th commerce exams were held in March. However, the Rajasthan Board had to stop exams mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak. The remaining papers were later conducted in the month of June keeping all COVID-19 protocols in place. 

Where to check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020

Close

The Rajasthan Education Board has announced that the Class 12th commerce result 2020 will be released on the board’s official website. Students can visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 11.15 am to check their RBSE 12th result 2020.

How to check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 online

— Log onto rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

— Look for the button that says 'Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here’.

— Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth.

— Click on the submit button and the result will be displayed.

— Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020. 

How to check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 via SMS

Students can also check the Class 12th RBSE Commerce Result via SMS. To do so, type the text RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Students are advised to download the scorecard for future reference after checking their RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as all schools are closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The mark-sheet will be required for class 12 students to get admissions to colleges.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 10:50 am

tags #RBSE 12th Result 2020

