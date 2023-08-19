Who is Ravi Jayaram, the Indian-origin doctor who helped catch nurse guilty of killing 7 newborn babies?

Dr.Ravi Jayaram did his undergraduate training in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and later worked in the National Health Service for over a decade. (Representational Photo).

On Friday, Lucy Letby-a nurse at a British hospital- was found guilty by a UK court for killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others during a one-year long campaign of deception which saw the woman prey on vulnerable newborn babies and their parents.

Among those who helped convict the nurse for her crimes was an Indian-origin doctor named Dr Ravi Jayaram who assisted in raising concerns and helped in convicting the guilty nurse.

Jayaram works as a consultant paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England. He anchored episodes from the inaugural series of "Accelerating Health" which was a podcast that explored initiatives which helped in supporting health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Jayaram did his undergraduate training in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and later trained in paediatrics in different parts of the UK such as Bristol and London. Later, he worked in the National Health Service for over a decade.



Jayaram's specialty includes several aspects of child health but he takes a specific interest in lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis and asthma. Additionally, he also helps in medical education and care of unwell children, as well as in behavioural paediatrics.





In an interview to ITV news, Jayaram said that the first signs of trouble were seen in June 2015 when three babies died. When more babies started to die, it became a matter of grave concern for hospital authorities.





“That is a night that is etched on my memory and will be in my nightmares forever.” Dr Ravi Jayaram told me his suspicions about Letby were confirmed when he walked in on the nurse attending to a baby one evening. Here’s his account of what happened.pic.twitter.com/7kMuuriDQ3

