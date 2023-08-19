Who is Ravi Jayaram, the Indian-origin doctor who helped catch nurse guilty of killing 7 newborn babies?

On Friday, Lucy Letby-a nurse at a British hospital- was found guilty by a UK court for killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others during a one-year long campaign of deception which saw the woman prey on vulnerable newborn babies and their parents.
Among those who helped convict the nurse for her crimes was an Indian-origin doctor named Dr Ravi Jayaram who assisted in raising concerns and helped in convicting the guilty nurse.
Here's all you need to know about Dr. Ravi Jayaram:
EXCLUSIVE: The doctor who helped catch Britain’s worst baby killer.
Dr Ravi Jayaram spent two years pleading with hospital managers to investigate Lucy Letby.
Instead, they made him apologise and attend mediation with her.
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) August 18, 2023
“That is a night that is etched on my memory and will be in my nightmares forever.”
Dr Ravi Jayaram told me his suspicions about Letby were confirmed when he walked in on the nurse attending to a baby one evening.
Here’s his account of what happened.pic.twitter.com/7kMuuriDQ3
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) August 18, 2023
