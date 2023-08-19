English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Who is Ravi Jayaram, the Indian-origin doctor who helped catch nurse guilty of killing 7 newborn babies?

    On Friday, Lucy Letby, a nurse at a British hospital, was found guilty by a UK court of killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others and Dr.Ravi Jayaram assisted in convicting the guilty nurse.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
    Dr Ravi Jayaram

    Dr.Ravi Jayaram did his undergraduate training in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and later worked in the National Health Service for over a decade. (Representational Photo).

    On Friday, Lucy Letby-a nurse at a British hospital- was found guilty by a UK court for killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others during a one-year long campaign of deception which saw the woman prey on vulnerable newborn babies and their parents.

    Among those who helped convict the nurse for her crimes was an Indian-origin doctor named Dr Ravi Jayaram who assisted in raising concerns and helped in convicting the guilty nurse.


    Here's all you need to know about Dr. Ravi Jayaram:


    • Jayaram works as a consultant paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England. He anchored episodes from the inaugural series of "Accelerating Health" which was a podcast that explored initiatives which helped in supporting health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    • Jayaram did his undergraduate training in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and later trained in paediatrics in different parts of the UK such as Bristol and London. Later, he worked in the National Health Service for over a decade.

    • Jayaram's specialty includes several aspects of child health but he takes a  specific interest in lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis and asthma. Additionally, he also helps in medical education and care of unwell children, as well as in behavioural paediatrics.



    • In an interview to ITV news, Jayaram said that the first signs of trouble were seen in June 2015 when three babies died. When more babies started to die, it became a matter of grave concern for hospital authorities.



    • Just under two years later, in April 2017, the NHS permitted doctors to speak with police officials over the deaths of babies. "The police, after listening to us for less than 10 minutes, realised that this is something that they had to be involved with. I could have punched the air," Jayaram said.

    • The police began investigating the matter which led to the eventual arrest of Letby.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #National Health Service #NHS
    first published: Aug 19, 2023 04:23 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!