you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratan Tata urges online community to refrain from bullying and stick together in these challenging times

Exhorting the need to be supportive, Ratan Tata urged people to be "unified and helpful".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an emotional Instagram post, Ratan Tata has urged netizens to show empathy instead of resorting to online trolling and bullying.

He wrote: “This year has been full of challenges for everyone on some level or the other. I see the online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgments.”

Exhorting the need to be supportive, especially during such testing times (COVID-19 crisis, locust attack, border tension), the Tata Trusts Chairman urged people to be "unified and helpful".

"More of sensitivity towards each other, more of kindness, and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today is the need of the hour," he said.






In the concluding lines of the post, he wrote: "My presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what you cause, rather than hate and bullying."

Notably, he had penned a post last month also in which he encouraged entrepreneurs to "adapt and create" to overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #Cyber bullying #Ratan Tata #social media #Trolls

