Artist gifts Rahul Gandhi a painting of Sonia Gandhi during US trip

The artist said that Rahul Gandhi told her she would pass on the painting to his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@saritapandey).

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 10-day trip to the United States, received a painting of his mother Sonia Gandhi as a gift from an artist, who was identified as Sarita Pandey.

Sharing the experience of meeting him and giving him the painting on her Twitter feed, Pandey wrote that Gandhi told her he would pass on the painting to her mother.

"Gifted @RahulGandhi a super-quick charcoal + watercolor painting of Sonia Gandhi Ji when he was visiting Washington, DC, last week. As I handed it to him, I said, “From one mother to another,” and he said he will pass it to her. I hope he does," she wrote on Twitter.



The tweet generated a lot of praise for the artist, many of whom praised Pandey for her work.

"Beautiful painting with beautiful message . U r rocking," one user replied to the tweet.

"Very nice, charcoal + watercolouring is very difficult job and yet getting all the expressions is the highlight of the art," another user wrote.

"Sure he will. Rahul Gandhi is known for keeping promises. Good painting too. Well done," a third user wrote.

