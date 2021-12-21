R Madhavan says '3 idiots better than book'. Shots fired as Chetan Bhagat responds

R Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat indulged in a Twitter banter.

Actor R Madhavan and author Chetan Bhagat spent most of their Monday exchanging friendly fire on Twitter. It all began with Netflix India asking people to pick between books and movies.

Among the hundreds to respond to the poll was Bhagat, who said, “My books, and the movies based on them.” Madhavan responded to his tweet with his take, the opposite of Bhagat’s. “Hey Chetan…My bias is movies > books,” Madhavan tweeted on Monday evening.

There began the banter that went on for close to late into the night.

To Madhavan’s tweet, Bhagat’s response was, “Have you ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book?”

“Yes! 3 Idiots,” R Madhavan replied, referring to the 2009 Bollywood film he acted in, based on Bhagat’s debut best-seller, “Five Point Someone”.

“You’re flaunting 3 Idiots to me? Don’t try to preach to the choir, maybe you should go actually read my books,” Chetan Bhagat shot back.

“If you love books so much, why are you in my new show? Decoupled streaming only on Netflix,” Madhavan responded, referring to his recently-released Netflix original, “Decoupled”.

Bhagat wasn’t the one to miss what he called “an unsubtle plug”. “I prefer a Pulitzer over a pan masala branded award show.”



Madhavan returned Bhagat’s jibe with an equally sharp comeback. “Well, I prefer the 300 crore club over bestseller.”

“Well I prefer to be known as Chetan Bhagat over being known as Farhan from that one movie,” Bhagat said, referring to Madhavan’s character in “3 idiots”.

Here’s what Madhavan to say: “I'm not known just as Farhan. I'm also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein.”



The conversation went on till night, when Madhavan told a Twitter user that their banter was scripted and that it was a publicity drill.

It ended (for now) with a Bhagat wrapping it up with a heart emoji for Madhavan.