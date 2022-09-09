English
    Queen Elizabeth II dies: The royal family's line of succession

    Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch. After her death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will be her immediate successor.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

    After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, will become king. Here is the order of succession after Charles:

    1) Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge

    The elder son of Charles and Diana, the Princess of Wales, will now be first in line to ascend the throne. Prince William is married to Kate Middleton. The couple have three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis.

    2) Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge 

    As Prince William's eldest son, born in 2013, he will be the second in line to the throne.

    3) Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge

    Third in line to ascend the throne is Princess Charlotte, the middle child of the duke and duchess of Cambridge.

    4) Prince Louis 

    The couple's youngest child is the fourth in line of succession in the British royal family.

    5) Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex 

    Prince William's younger brother comes next in the succession line. He and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, had stepped back as senior royals in 2018 and now live in the United States.

    6) Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

    Harry and Meghan's son, born in 2019, is the sixth .

    7) Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

    The younger child of the duke and duchess of Sussex, born in 2021, is the 11th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. Her name is a nod to the Queen's nickname. Her middle name a tribute to her late grandmother.

    8) Prince Andrew 

    The Queen's second son Prince Andrew is eighth in line to the throne. He has been embroiled in a huge scandal regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted ex offender.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Britain's Queen Elizabeth II #Prince Charles #Queen Elizabeth
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 10:20 am
