App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update to release this week: All you need to know

There will also be two new weapons exclusive to the zombie mode. The RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines will be the latest additions to the list of weapons that kill the living dead creatures.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Online battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds Mobile a.k.a PUBG Mobile is releasing a new update with new weapons, new Zombie mode and other upgrades. The update 0.12.0 had been in beta for some time, and last week, the developers released patch notes that gave details about the game's upcoming features. The update is expected to be released sometime during this week.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update: What's new?

The first new feature coming to the game is called ‘Darkest Night'. Under this mode, players have to fight the zombie wave and survive for the night. Teams that make it to dawn will win. The Darkest Night is under a new mode called Infinity Mode. Survival till Dawn which was launched in Season 5 in collaboration with Resident Evil 2 has been moved to a new event mode called Expansions.

Under Survival till dawn, zombies can be stunned with Stun Grenades. Zombies can now jump, climb walls and even get onto roofs. Zombie dogs - a new addition to the game - will attack players during the match. Players can also freeze and slow down the Zombies by attacking them with Liquid Nitrogen Grenades. 

related news

There will also be two new weapons exclusive to the zombie mode. The RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines will be the latest additions to the list of weapons that kill the living dead creatures. The developers have also made changes to the Flamethrowers damage ratings that would kill zombies faster.

Another minor change in the game is more options for the crosshair. The new update would allow users to choose one of the nine different colours for no-scope crosshair. For red-dots, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes, users can choose between red and green colour options. 

Lastly, players can choose a pet as their ‘Companion’ that helps them gain companion experience. Using companion experience, players can unlock new emotes for their pets. There is also an option for a quick chat that includes a male voice and a voice wheel with eight quick chat audio clips for faster in-game access.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG 0.12.0 #PUBG updates

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Thalaivi: AL Vijay defends casting Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalitha b ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

Gordon Ramsay accused of 'cultural appropriation' by an Asain food cri ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

AIFF President Praful Patel’s Meeting With I-League Clubs Put on Hol ...

SC to Hear Fresh Plea for Proper Probe in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Cas ...

Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star ...

WATCH | India Have All Bases Covered Going into World Cup: MSK Prasad

Juventus Miss Chance to Seal Title: 5 Talking Points From Serie A Week ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | A Look Back at Pant’s Previous ODI Appearances

How Sexist Is Your Neta?

Only Spoke to Him Twice: Kevin de Bruyne Opens up on Tough Life Under ...

UP Railway Officials Land in Soup for Printing Modi's Photo on Train T ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP pins hope on Sabarimala factor and support ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Monsoon forecast: Will IMD’s prediction of normal rainfall be good e ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.