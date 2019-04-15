PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update to release this week: All you need to know

Online battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds Mobile a.k.a PUBG Mobile is releasing a new update with new weapons, new Zombie mode and other upgrades. The update 0.12.0 had been in beta for some time, and last week, the developers released patch notes that gave details about the game's upcoming features. The update is expected to be released sometime during this week.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update: What's new?

The first new feature coming to the game is called ‘Darkest Night'. Under this mode, players have to fight the zombie wave and survive for the night. Teams that make it to dawn will win. The Darkest Night is under a new mode called Infinity Mode. Survival till Dawn which was launched in Season 5 in collaboration with Resident Evil 2 has been moved to a new event mode called Expansions.

Under Survival till dawn, zombies can be stunned with Stun Grenades. Zombies can now jump, climb walls and even get onto roofs. Zombie dogs - a new addition to the game - will attack players during the match. Players can also freeze and slow down the Zombies by attacking them with Liquid Nitrogen Grenades.

There will also be two new weapons exclusive to the zombie mode. The RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines will be the latest additions to the list of weapons that kill the living dead creatures. The developers have also made changes to the Flamethrowers damage ratings that would kill zombies faster.

Another minor change in the game is more options for the crosshair. The new update would allow users to choose one of the nine different colours for no-scope crosshair. For red-dots, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes, users can choose between red and green colour options.

Lastly, players can choose a pet as their ‘Companion’ that helps them gain companion experience. Using companion experience, players can unlock new emotes for their pets. There is also an option for a quick chat that includes a male voice and a voice wheel with eight quick chat audio clips for faster in-game access.