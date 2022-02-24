Priyanka Chopra responds to US comedian's apology: Google my name. Don't refer to me as 'someone', 'wife'

The incident unfolded recently in the beach city of Malibu, California when Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, came across comedian Rosie O'Donnell, her son and his girlfriend.

Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday responded to American comedian Rosie O’Donnell's apology after the latter mistakenly called her the daughter of wellness expert Deepak Chopra and for failing to refer to her by her name and instead, calling her “someone Chopra”.

In an Instagram story, without naming O'Donnell, Chopra said: "Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing."

Also referring to the awkward conversation with O'Donnell where Chopra had to correct her and explain that "Chopra" was a common surname in India, the actor added a postscript: "As I’ve said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith."

In a video on TikTok and Instagram on Monday, O'Donnell narrated the awkward conversation that unfolded.

“Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” she said.

The comedian told Chopra that she knew her father. When the actor, surprised, probed her, O'Donnell said, “Deepak”.

Correcting her, Chopra explained to her that Chopra is a common surname in India.

“I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? To Nick Jonas, I apologise, and to the Chopra wife, I apologise too,” O'Donnell said.

O’Donnell was criticised for not using Priyanka Chopra’s first name and instead, referring to her as “someone Chopra” and “Chopra wife” in the video.

Hours later, she put out another video in which she referred to her as “Priyanka Chopra”.

“I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one… she is apparently a well-known actress and more famous than him (Nick Jonas), people would say. So sure, it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka… I hope I am pronouncing that right. I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry.”