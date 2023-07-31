These burgers served by Prince William from food truck have an Indian connection

For the surprise, William teamed up with a YouTube channel called “Sorted Foods”. (Image: The Royal Family Channel/YouTube)

Prince William surprised people in south London by serving them environment-friendly burgers from a food truck. In a video released by the Royal Family Channel on YouTube, the prince can be seen handing out "Earthshot Burgers" to highlight the efforts of last year’s winners of his annual Earthshot Prize.

For the surprise, William teamed up with a YouTube channel called “Sorted Foods” who are known for reviewing environment-friendly kitchen gadgets and posting healthy recipes.

According to Prince William, the burgers were packed in containers with a seaweed coating, instead of plastic. The boxes were made by a company called Notpla.

In addition, the ingredients of the burger were grown inside a greenhouse in India by a company called Kheyti, William told the diners.

“The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”

"Can't vouch for the taste, the quality but...I'm rolling with it,” Prince William added.