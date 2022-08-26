English
    PwC employee lost half his skull after injury during work party. He is now suing the firm

    The man has also asked for additional future payments, arguing that he is at a risk of developing epilepsy because of the injury.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    Michael Brockie. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

    Michael Brockie. (Image credit: LinkedIn)


    A UK employee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), who suffered a serious head injury during an office outing because of which half his skull had to be removed, is suing the auditing firm, The Guardian reported.

    In his claim against his employers, Michael Brockie, 28, described how he and his colleagues were persuaded to take part in a “pub golf” outing after work. During the outing they went to nine bars and were encouraged to drink excessively.

    At one such outing in 2019, Brockie was found out in the street with a head injury. He was so drunk that he did not even remember the outing.

    Doctors and the police believed that the man fell over and hit his head on the floor.

    Half his skull had to be removed after the injury. He had went back to work six months later.

    Now, Brockie is suing PwC for over than £200,000 and asking for more  future payments, arguing that he is at a risk of developing epilepsy because of the injury.

    PwC reportedly discontinued the outing after Brockie's injury. It told Insider in a statement that it was committed to providing a "safe, healthy and inclusive culture" for all its people.

    At the same time, the PwC said that it expected employees attending social gatherings to be "responsible and to ensure their own safety and that of others."

    It refused to divulge details of the case. "We are unable to comment on the specifics of a matter that is subject to ongoing legal proceeding," PwC told Insider.
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 09:34 am
