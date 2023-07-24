Vladimir Putin obliges newlywed Russian couple with a photo. Viral video

Vladimir Putin was on a visit to Kronstadt. (Image: @its_maria012/Twitter)

Russian President Vladimir Putin had an unusual encounter while on his trip to Kronstadt. The 65-year-old was on the visit when a bride came up to him and asked for a photo. A video of the same has gone viral online as well.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a user named Maria. In the 11-second-long clip, President Putin can be seen standing amongst a crowd of people near the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral. There was a bride present there as well who wanted to get a picture clicked with Putin. He obliged and posed all-smiles with the newlywed bride and groom too. Aleksandr Lukashenko was present there as well.

“Lucky bride taking picture with president Vladimir #Putin and #Lukashenko. The bride, seeing Vladimir Putin, turned out to be more determined than the groom and asked the President of Russia to take a picture," read the caption of the post.

The video has amassed over 23K views till now. Social media users were quick to react to the clip as well.

“So nice the people had a chance to have a photo with Putin,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Blessed bride. I can’t blame her President Putin is a strong, courageous, handsome, fearless leader, who continues to demonstrate great leadership for Russia and shines a light on the future of what government should be. Humble is the heart, which leads the way to greatness. What a great opportunity to remember such a special day. President Putin is a great man. Moscow, Russia has great leadership with President Putin.”

“He's still very popular I think,” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, in an interview, President Putin said that Russia has a sufficient stockpile of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia reserves the right to take reciprocal action if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.