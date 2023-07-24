Vladimir Putin obliges newlywed Russian couple with a photo. Viral video

Russian President Vladimir Putin had an unusual encounter while on his trip to Kronstadt. The 65-year-old was on the visit when a bride came up to him and asked for a photo. A video of the same has gone viral online as well.
The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a user named Maria. In the 11-second-long clip, President Putin can be seen standing amongst a crowd of people near the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral. There was a bride present there as well who wanted to get a picture clicked with Putin. He obliged and posed all-smiles with the newlywed bride and groom too. Aleksandr Lukashenko was present there as well.
“Lucky bride taking picture with president Vladimir #Putin and #Lukashenko. The bride, seeing Vladimir Putin, turned out to be more determined than the groom and asked the President of Russia to take a picture," read the caption of the post.
Watch the video here:
The video has amassed over 23K views till now. Social media users were quick to react to the clip as well.
“So nice the people had a chance to have a photo with Putin,” a user wrote.
Another user commented, “Blessed bride. I can’t blame her President Putin is a strong, courageous, handsome, fearless leader, who continues to demonstrate great leadership for Russia and shines a light on the future of what government should be. Humble is the heart, which leads the way to greatness. What a great opportunity to remember such a special day. President Putin is a great man. Moscow, Russia has great leadership with President Putin.”
“He's still very popular I think,” a third user remarked.
Meanwhile, in an interview, President Putin said that Russia has a sufficient stockpile of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia reserves the right to take reciprocal action if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
