President Kovind unveils Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait; netizens confuse it with actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s

The Netaji portrait unveiled by President Kovind

A portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 23 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary left netizens confused.



Many argued if the portrait was of Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had played the character of Netaji in the film ‘Gumnaami’ directed by Srijit Mukherjee. However, some media reports have clarified that it is indeed a portrait of Netaji based on an original picture and not that of the actor.

Social platforms such as Twitter though had a field day discussing the portrait. While some, such as Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra exclaimed: “God Save India (because this government certainly can’t), others couldn't stop guffawing at the alleged error.

Here's how Twitter reacted:



Shocked to hear that the President unveiled the portrait of actor Prasenjit Chatterjee, who played #Netaji instead of the real deal. I wish this were a headline from the Onion. I had to look twice to make sure it had actually happened. How utterly embarrassing https://t.co/7IGb9LeUVZ

Frankly, I don't think that #Netaji portrait looks like Prasenjeet. I have seen the film. Or maybe am wrong. In fact , earlier we used to get posters of leaders sold on streets. Somehow I found the current portrait looking like those posters.

