President Kovind unveils Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait; netizens confuse it with actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s

However, many Twitter users later pointed out that the portrait is indeed based on an original picture of Netaji and not that of any actor.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST
The Netaji portrait unveiled by President Kovind

The Netaji portrait unveiled by President Kovind


A portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 23 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary left netizens confused.

Many argued if the portrait was of Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had played the character of Netaji in the film ‘Gumnaami’ directed by Srijit Mukherjee. However, some media reports have clarified that it is indeed a portrait of Netaji based on an original picture and not that of the actor.

Social platforms such as Twitter though had a field day discussing the portrait. While some, such as Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra exclaimed: “God Save India (because this government certainly can’t), others couldn't stop guffawing at the alleged error. 

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #President Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Jan 25, 2021 04:26 pm

