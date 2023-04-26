English
    Pune toddler on ventilator for over 150 days gets new lease of life

    X-rays indicated that 80 per cent of the child's lungs was infected with the bacterium- Streptococcus pneumoniae

    April 26, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
    Pune hospital

    Special catheters were inserted to drain the air pockets that had developed in and outside of his lung tissues and as a precautionary measure, doctors put the child on a mechanical ventilator for three months. (Representational Photo).

    Doctors in a hospital in Pune gave a two-year-old toddler a new lease of life after helping the boy recover from a rare form of pneumonia. The child was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, a disorder that can inflame the lungs and affect the organ.

    X-rays indicated that 80 per cent of the child's lungs was infected with the bacterium- Streptococcus pneumoniae. The child showed symptoms such as cold, fever and cough and also faced breathing difficulties and was later put on a ventilator for more than 150 days.

    Special catheters were inserted to drain the air pockets that had developed in and outside of his lung tissues and as a precautionary measure, doctors put the child on a mechanical ventilator for three months.

    "Any case of pneumonia can get worse. Varath’s case was particularly concerning as prolonged ventilation opened the doors for further complications," senior consultant Pediatrics & Pediatric Intensive Care at the Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital in Pune Dr Amita Kaul said.

    "Our team averted risks and ensured a timely recovery," the doctor added.

    Following several procedures, that included a tracheostomy and repeated insertions of chest tubes, the child was finally able to breathe on his own and was later discharged.

    Post the discharge, too, he required oxygen support and his parents were taught tracheostomy care. Following regular follow-ups for two more months, the tracheostomy tube was removed.

