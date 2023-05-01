PM Modi thanks Bill Gates for congratulating him on 100 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Bill Gates praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' for encouraging community-led action on Sustainable Development Goals. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his "words of appreciation" after the billionaire congratulated PM Modi on 100 episodes of his pet radio show Mann Ki Baat on April 30.

"I thank my friend Bill Gates for his words of appreciation," the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday. "Mann Ki Baat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with SDGs is highlighted well in the study by the Gates Foundation India."



I thank my friend @BillGates for his words of appreciation. #MannKiBaat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with SDGs is highlighted well in the study by @BMGFIndia. https://t.co/RL9Wb7IhPo

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

PM Modi's tweet was a response to a report Bill Gates shared about the radio show while lauding the community-based action Mann Ki Baat encouraged. "Mann Ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations Narendra Modi on the 100th episode," the Microsoft co-founder tweeted.

Addressing the nation during the 100th episode on Sunday, PM Modi recalled the show's coverage of various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake. He also mentioned how Mann Ki Baat brought to the fore stories of several talented people.

"It has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat. We have highlighted the work of many selfless heroes who have worked in the area of culture and education in Mann Ki Baat," PM Narendra Modi said during his address.

