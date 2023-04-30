'Mann ki Baat' 100th episode: PM Modi praises work of these 4 changemakers

'Mann Ki Baat' 100th episode featured Vijayashanti Devi, Pradeep Sangwan, Manzoor Ahmed, and Sunil Jaglan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 100th episode of his radio talk show Mann Ki Baat. The programme featured guests who had appeared in earlier episodes of the talk, with the PM interacting with them about the progress they have made.

"Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups," the Prime Minister said, adding that it gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

On the 100th episode, PM Modi praised the work of four changemakers.

Vijayashanti Devi

Vijayashanti Devi from Manipur makes clothes from lotus fiber. Her unique and eco-friendly idea was earlier discussed in Mann Ki Baat. She has about 30 women employees and plans to hire 70 more this year.



Pradeep Sangwan

Pradeep Sangwan runs the 'Healing Himalayas' campaign and his team collects five tonnes of garbage regularly to keep the region clean.



Manzoor Ahmed

Manzoor Ahmed runs a manufacturing unit of pencils in Jammu and Kashmir's Oukhoo village, providing jobs to over 200 people. The village in Pulwama district is now known as the "pencil village of India". PM Modi highlighted how the village has been helping to "educate the people of India by making pencils".



Sunil Jaglan

The man behind the 'Selfie With Daughter' campaign, Sunil Jaglan had launched the campaign in June 2015. He later created a dedicated website for the initiative where people could share selfies with their daughters.



Prime Narendra Modi's pet project, Mann Ki Baat, highlights government and citizen action in priority areas and encourages listeners to participate in change-making initiatives to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the lives of people and the country.

