PM Modi lauds Sikh man who sang ‘Kesariya’ in 5 languages. His reaction

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sung Kesariya in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. (Image: @thesatbir/Twitter)

A Sikh man singing a Bollywood song in five Indian languages has taken the world by storm, earning praise from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sung the hit song Kesariya from the film Brahmastra in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, touching many people with a message of unity.

PM Modi shared Kalsi's video on his Twitter handle, describing it as a "manifestation" of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat". United India is the best India.

It is an amazing melody from a gifted artist, the prime minister added.

Kalsi tweeted back to Modi, thanking him for his compliment.

"It means a lot," he said. "So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it."



Thank you so much for the appreciation sir. Means a lot. So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it https://t.co/8PNl6Bofqi

— Snehdeep Singh Kalsi (@SnehdeepSK) March 17, 2023

Industrialist Anand Mahindra had also lauded the man on Twitter, describing his singing as "just beautiful".

Anand Mahindra's 'united India' video features a Sikh man singing 'Kesariya' in 4 south Indian languages. Watch

"This is what an unbreakable, united India sounds like," he had added.

Many others on Twitter were in awe of Kalsi's "seamless transition" between languages.

"Diversity in all aspects, whether language or religion, is what defines India," one user wrote.

"What a voice! Pronunciation is too good. Take a bow," another wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Kalsi's video: