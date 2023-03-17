Anand Mahindra's 'united India' video features a Sikh man singing 'Kesariya' in 4 south Indian languages. Watch

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sung Kesariya in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. (Image: @thesatbir/Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a Sikh man singing “Brahmastra” hit “Kesariya” in four different languages on Twitter that is quickly moving towards a million views. The man sings the song like a mashup in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and finally ends it like the original Arijit Singh number in Hindi, in a video where he is seen recording the song.

“Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…,” Mahindra tweeted with a message for unity in diversity along with the clip shared originally by a Twitter user.

“A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone knows who is he? #IncredibleIndia,” Satbir Singh, who says he wrote the “Incredible India” ad campaign for the government aimed at promoting tourism in the country.

Watch the video here:



A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone knows who is he? #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/dCJKiOd3JZ — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) March 16, 2023

Twitter was impressed with the man’s multilingual singing ability and praised him in comments.

One user tagged the singer, Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, and applauded his talent.

“It's brilliant @SnehdeepSK Music has never been dependent on language, but only on the soul. Best wishes for more such,” he wrote.

The song was originally sung by Arijit Singh and was composed by Pritam.

“Truly...Unity in diversity...one voice one tune.... different languages,” one user commented.

“Absolutely awesome.... Thank you so much for sharing this,” another user said.

“What a brilliant singer, sung this beautiful song in 5 different languages in one go. Just brilliant,” one comment read.

Mahindra regularly tweets such inspiring videos on Twitter with his 10.4 million Twitter family.