Comedian 'Aiyyo Shraddha', whose layoffs video was viral, meets PM Modi His first reaction was...

PM Modi met Shraddha Jain and members of the Kannada film industry in Bengaluru. (Image credit: aiyyoshraddha/Instagram)

Comedian Shraddha Jain, whose recent video of the mass layoffs in the tech industry was viral, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday. The content creator shared the Prime Minister’s first reaction on meeting her.

“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo,” Jain said on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with PM Modi.

“Aiyyo (a South Indian term for exclamation)” is a prefix to her social media handles.

“I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji,” she said.



“I am still in the daze. He met me and shook hands as I entered the room. And he said ‘aiyyo’,” she told news agency ANI, describing her meeting with the Prime Minister.

Bengaluru-based Jain, who is best known as ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ on the internet, has over 6.87 lakh followers on Instagram.

“It was a wonderful warm chat. He told us about how proud he was about the way the south Indian film industry had showcased the beauty and richness of our country.”

Jain, who did not expect the Prime Minister to exclaim “Aiyyo”, was pleasantly surprsiued with PM Modi’s reaction.

“If the photographers have clicked a picture, it’s a picture of him going ‘aiyyo’ and me going ‘hah’.”

Along with Jain, PM Modi met members of the Kannada film industry, such as actor Yash and “Kantara” director Rishabh Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar and producer Vijay Kiragandur in Bengaluru, where he inaugurated Aero India 2023.

Jain played the role of a techie laid off from their job in viral Instagram Reel which has over two million views.

The comedian slammed companies that are letting go of employees despite raking in millions in profits. Her use of sarcastic humour to make her point has earned her thousands of views.

In the video, Shraddha, in the role of a sacked techie, said she felt bad for HR that had to go from “diversity and inclusion” to “adversity and expulsion.”

“From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else,” she said. “And all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees. They should have focused on keeping employees.”