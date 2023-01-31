English
    Comedian 'Aiyyo Shraddha' blasts companies carrying out layoffs in biting video. Watch

    Comedian Shraddha Jain was calm, collected and caustic in a video offering her take on widespread layoffs in the tech industry.

    Sanya Jain
    January 31, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    Screengrabs from a video Instagrammed by @aiyyoshraddha

    Comedian Shraddha Jain was calm, collected and caustic in a video offering her take on widespread layoffs in the tech industry. Shraddha – better known as “Aiyyo Shraddha” on social media – played the role of a techie laid off from their job in her latest Instagram Reel which is going viral online.

    The comedian slammed companies that are letting go of employees despite raking in millions in profits. Her use of sarcastic humour to make her point has earned her thousands of views.

    In the video, Shraddha, in the role of a sacked techie, said she felt bad for HR that had to go from “diversity and inclusion” to “adversity and expulsion.”

    “From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else,” she said. “And all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees. They should have focused on keeping employees.”