PM Modi calls 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' people's movement upon receiving Global Goalkeeper Award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle on September 25 to share his experience of receiving the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’. He shared video clips from his address after the award was conferred on him by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contribution towards the field of sanitation.

He received the award on September 25 for conducting the nation-wide Clean India Mission or 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Notably, this was one of the first few projects launched by PM Modi after he had come to power at the Centre in 2014.

The prime minister spoke extensively of the Swachh Bharat initiative and how it revolutionised the rural sanitation scenario. Noting that the fact that he received the prestigious award on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday made it even more special for him, he pointed out how the Father of the Nation had long envisioned a 'swachh' India.

He said: “Gandhiji used to say a village could only become a model when it was completely clean. Today we are heading towards making the entire country a model.”



Thankful to the @gatesfoundation for recognising India’s strides in cleanliness. https://t.co/dfE85tPSvE

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019



I dedicate the Global Goalkeeper Award, conferred by the @gatesfoundation, to the 130 crore people of India and the collective endeavours of our nation to improve cleanliness.

It makes me most happy that India’s successes in sanitation have helped women and children the most. pic.twitter.com/Va4QKMY3tv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019



The @gatesfoundation has honoured me with the Global Goalkeeper Award at a time when the world is marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and when India has made remarkable progress in fulfilling his dream of a Swachh Bharat. pic.twitter.com/7P2rLQveh1

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019



The success of the Swachh Bharat Mission is due to the people of India. They made this their own movement and ensured the desired results were attained. pic.twitter.com/eVUX46IxUe

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019



India is ready to share best practices with other nations so that we can collectively work to improve global sanitation coverage. pic.twitter.com/yXWbYr1JZO

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019



Heartiest Congratulations Sir ,! Its a Great Honour indeed for all Bhartiyas ! What our schools ,colleges ,teachers politicians ,could not teach our citizens for 70 years ,you taught them on the day when u held broom stick in your hand & kick started th 'Clean -India ' drive

— UTTRASHADA (@uttrashada) September 25, 2019



Congratulations @narendramodi ji receiving 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', from B&M Gates Foundation.

This honour is 130 crores of Indians who not only fulfilled the Swachh Bharat dream but also made it a part of their daily lives.https://t.co/lQTzDzLLew — Vijaykumar Mahajan (@thevijaymahajan) September 25, 2019



I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji & 1.3bn Indians on winning the Global Goalkeepers award for #SwachBharat, a movement initiated by PM & led to success by his inspiration

There couldn't have been a better way to ring in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/Zy6qC47izm — Ishita JaiSingh Shekhawat (@ishitajaisingh) September 25, 2019



It would not have been possible without you, so we the people dedicate the award back to you sir

Salute — Dr Jagadish J Hiremut A.C.E (@Kaalateetham) September 25, 2019



Modi ji, every time you write the award for the award and say that it is not my honor but the honor of 130 crore Indians, we have accepted it, but you give yourself some importance, you do not know how much we value Indians. You must have seen the scene in America. — Abhishek (@Abhishe37469674) September 25, 2019

Rs 599 for first year

He then went on to credit the citizens of the country for making the initiative a success, wholeheartedly acknowledging the contribution of each individual’s effort in keeping the country clean. “When 130 crore people take a pledge, any challenge can be overcome,” read one of his tweets, dubbing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a “people’s movement”.This award is the latest feather PM Modi added to his cap, as far as prestigious international awards are concerned. However, what touched the hearts of the netizens most is that he dedicated the award to the 130 crore Indians for their contribution to making this a success.