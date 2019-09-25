App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi calls 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' people's movement upon receiving Global Goalkeeper Award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Netizens were touched by Modi's gesture of dedicating the award to 130 crore Indians and dubbing it a people's movement

Jagyaseni Biswas
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle on September 25 to share his experience of receiving the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’. He shared video clips from his address after the award was conferred on him by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contribution towards the field of sanitation.

He received the award on September 25 for conducting the nation-wide Clean India Mission or 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Notably, this was one of the first few projects launched by PM Modi after he had come to power at the Centre in 2014.

The prime minister spoke extensively of the Swachh Bharat initiative and how it revolutionised the rural sanitation scenario. Noting that the fact that he received the prestigious award on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday made it even more special for him, he pointed out how the Father of the Nation had long envisioned a 'swachh' India.

He said: “Gandhiji used to say a village could only become a model when it was completely clean. Today we are heading towards making the entire country a model.”

He then went on to credit the citizens of the country for making the initiative a success, wholeheartedly acknowledging the contribution of each individual’s effort in keeping the country clean. “When 130 crore people take a pledge, any challenge can be overcome,” read one of his tweets, dubbing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a “people’s movement”.





This award is the latest feather PM Modi added to his cap, as far as prestigious international awards are concerned. However, what touched the hearts of the netizens most is that he dedicated the award to the 130 crore Indians for their contribution to making this a success.






Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation #sanitation #Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

