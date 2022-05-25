Plastic bucket sells for Rs 25,000 on Amazon. ‘Daylight robbery,’ says Twitter

For Rs 25,000, you could get a new phone, some jewellery, that gadget you have been eyeing – or a plastic bucket. Surprised? So were the Amazon customers who realised that a seller on the e-commerce platform had listed a set of six plastic buckets for a whopping Rs 25,999.The expensive bucket began to go viral online after a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the Amazon listing and wrote: “Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do.” The tweet, posted Monday, has since racked up over 2,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of amused comments.
Another Twitter user also shared the screenshot of the Amazon listing on Twitter, noting that the staggering retail price of Rs 25,999 came after a generous discount of 28%.
“A set of six buckets cost Rs 25,000 at @amazonIN this is after discount, else it was Rs 35,000,” wrote Anuradha Shukla. “What kind of loot/ or fraud is it,” she added.
Others agreed with the sentiment, calling the Rs 25,999 plastic bucket an example of ridiculous pricing.“A case of daylight robbery,” wrote Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders.
“You may call it bucket fraud,” another quipped.
Thank you for bringing this to our notice. We'll be sure to pass on your feedback to our relevant team internally for review. Kindly stay tuned to our website for further updates.
