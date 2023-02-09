English
    PhonePe CEO gets real about Bengaluru’s flood problem: ‘You’re in the valley’

    Speaking at the CNN News18 townhall in Bengaluru on Tuesday, PhonePe's Sameer Nigam said that lack of drainage infrastructure and building on land claimed from water bodies has led to a worsening of the city’s flood problem.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
    PhonePe founder Sameer Nigam at the CNN News18 townhall in Bengaluru

    PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam praised Bengaluru as a great city to run a business despite infrastructural issues like terrible traffic and regular flooding. Speaking at the CNN News18 townhall in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Nigam said that lack of drainage infrastructure and building on land claimed from water bodies has led to a worsening of the city’s flood problem.

    Bengaluru receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon and is extremely susceptible to flooding for a few months every year. Sameer Nigam revealed that PhonePe’s Bellandur office in Bengaluru was watered in for about seven days last year.

    He compared the city to Mumbai, which gets more rainfall, and said “it’s more on the fact that we are not able to get drainage, than on God. Rain happens.”

    Another issue exacerbating the problem – one that Nigam said some of his friends might “kill” him for bringing up – is real estate expansion.