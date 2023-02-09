English
    PhonePe CEO on why Bengaluru is India’s startup hub: ‘All things young people want…’

    What is it about Bengaluru that it continues to attract a lion’s share of the technology talent in the country? This was the question posed to PhonePe Founder Sameer Nigam at the CNN News18 townhall.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
    PhonePe founder Sameer Nigam at the CNN News18 townhall in Bengaluru

    Nigam summed up Bengaluru's appeal in three points. Despite its many pitfalls like terrible traffic and infrastructural issues, Bengaluru is affordable, has great weather and a "full ecosystem" that attracts young talent, said the PhonePe founder.

    “What ticks for Bengaluru, first, is that it has great weather,” said Sameer Nigam, who started PhonePe in Bengaluru in 2015.

    “Second, the startup ecosystem benefited because lions of the IT industry set up a technology pathos in the city,” he continued, referring to the 80s and 90s, when IT companies like Wipro and Infosys set up their campuses in Bengaluru, attracting young talent from across the country to the capital of Karnataka.


    “In startups, you need a lot of young talent. Young talent will typically involve economic migrants,” Nigam explained. In Bengaluru, young migrants found not only great weather but affordable housing. “Bangalore lucked out. Someone prophetically put the airport 50 km in one direction, electronic city in the other, so you have residential availability for young people that Bombay can’t dream of,” Nigam said.