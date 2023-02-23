‘Pee-gate’ in Karnataka bus: Drunk man urinates on woman’s seat

The incident happened on a KSRTC bus travelling from Vijayapura to Hubballi. (Representational image)

A 32-year-old man reportedly urinated on a woman passenger's seat in a non-AC sleeper bus in Karnataka on Tuesday night. The man was drunk and, according to reports, the incident happened while the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus had made a dinner stop at an eatery near Hubballi.

The man allegedly also misbehaved with co-passengers and the bus crew when confronted, and was deboarded. No complaints have been filed with the police yet, the Times of India reported.

The incident occurred when the bus travelling from Vijayapura to Hubballi made a stop at an eatery. While all the passengers were away for dinner, the 20-year-old woman, was among the first ones to return to the bus and find the man urinating on her seat. She immediately cried for help.

A KSRTC official told the publication, "As she shouted, the co-passengers and the bus crew rushed to help her and confronted the youth, who was in an inebriated state. He also misbehaved with the co-passengers and the bus crew. As he was uncontrollable, the passengers forced the crew to deboard him. Since the woman passenger refused to register a complaint, the crew continued with the journey," a KSRTC official said.

Speaking about the perpetrator, a co-passenger told the Times of India, "He said he was a mechanical engineer and was travelling from Vijayapura to Mangaluru." Another passenger said, "The bus crew cleaned the bag and the seat immediately and ensured the safety of the woman passenger, who was in a state of shock after the incident."

A senior official of KSRTC, Mangaluru, told the Times of India that he was aware of the incident. "As the woman passenger refused to register a complaint either with us or the police, the crew continued with the journey," he said.

