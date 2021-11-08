MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

On Paytm's big IPO day, Zomato, BigBasket send "dahi shakkar, basket full of luck"

Paytm IPO: On Day 1 of bidding, Paytm’s Rs. 18,300-crore IPO was subscribed 10 per cent, receiving bids for 48.82 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares.

Shylaja Varma
November 08, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Paytm IPO: Zomato was among the brands its good wishes to Paytm.

Paytm IPO: Zomato was among the brands its good wishes to Paytm.


Paytm kicked off its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today, in what is India's biggest-ever public issue. The digital payment platform is looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings.

And while “PayTM IPO” and other related terms where the most searched keywords on Google and on social media, fellow brands joined the online buzz to wish Paytm good luck.

“dear @paytm, wishing you the best of luck for today! if you need some dahi shakkar for good luck, ice cream for the stress, or some sweets for celebrations we are right here!” food delivery giant Zomato tweeted.

Zomato was the country's biggest IPO of the year until now with its $1.3 billion share issue in July.

Paytm responded on an equally friendly note. “thank you @zomato, dil khush kar diya (you’ve made the heart happy).”

Close

Related stories

Grocery delivery platform BigBasket had this to say to Paytm: Dear @paytm, we wish you a basket full of luck and blessings.”

Matrimonial platform Shaadi.com “When they remember things you didn't expect them to…”

Kotak Securities tweeted a wish using , “Until now - @Paytm karo. Now - @Paytm ko apply karo.”

Earlier today, Paytm had tweeted a message to its users: "aaj baad mein Paytm kar dunga thodi na chalega (Saying 'will Paytm later'won't work today).’

Restaurant aggregator and table reservation startup EazyDiner, meanwhile, made a spin on the iconic “Mere paas maa hai” dialogue from the film "Deewar", to wish Paytm.

On Day 1 of bidding, Paytm’s Rs. 18,300-crore IPO was subscribed 10 per cent, receiving bids for 48.82 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares.

Paytm’s IPO comes two weeks after e-commerce beauty giant Nykaa opened its IPO to subscribers. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music.

This year, India has seen a record number of unicorns created - start-ups with a valuation of $1 billion or more - benefiting from investors spooked by a crackdown on technology giants in China.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #BigBasket #PayTm #paytm iPO #Zomato
first published: Nov 8, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.