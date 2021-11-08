MARKET NEWS

November 08, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Paytm IPO Live Updates | Total subscription at 6%, retail portion subscribed 30% of 87.98 lakh shares

Paytm IPO Live Updates: The offer will open for investors today and it will close on November 10. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share.

  • November 08, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    Paytm IPO updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm has launched its initial public offering for subscription today. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm, the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets had been subscribed 6 percent (27,59,616 shares) on November 8, the first day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 27,59,616 equity shares against the IPO size of 4,83,89,422 equity shares. Retail investors had bought 31 percent of the shares set aside for them.

  • November 08, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Paytm IPO updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm has launched its initial public offering for subscription today. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm, the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets had been subscribed 6 percent on November 8, the first day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 26,64,972 equity shares against the IPO size of 4,83,89,422 equity shares. Retail investors had bought 30 percent of the shares set aside for them.

  • November 08, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Paytm IPO updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm has launched its initial public offering for subscription today. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm, the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets had been subscribed 4 percent on November 8, the first day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 18,70,326 equity shares against the IPO size of 4,83,89,422 equity shares. Retail investors had bought 21 percent of the shares set aside for them.

  • November 08, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Paytm IPO opens: One97 Communications-owned Paytm has launched its initial public offering for subscription today. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets. Retail investors had bought 1 percent of the shares set aside for them. Out of the 87,98,076 shares alloted, 63,240 shares have been subscribed till now.

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    ICICI Direct on Paytm IPO: One 97 Communication (Paytm) is play on digitisation of various financial services including payments, investments & financial solutions. At upper end of price band, the company is valued at ~9.5x post issue BV and at 24% of annualised GMV. We assign 'unrated' rating to the IPO.

    Key risk & concerns

    Extremely competitive markets with continuously evolving technology
    Failure to attract merchants & volumes can adversely affect business
    Dependency on payment services for majority of revenue

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Arihant Capital Markets on Paytm IPO: At the upper band of Rs 2,150, the issue is valued at a P/BV of 21.3x FY21 P/BV and 49.7x FY21 P/sales (post issue). Rising pace of digitalization continues to present significant opportunity to grow the user base for online transactions for bill payments, shopping , entertainment, and other financial needs. Monetizing the large installed customer/merchant base of Paytm for broader financial service offerings, such as credit, wealth, and insurance will is the key opportunity for the company and it would lead to the profitability going forward. Valuation of the company is on higher side. Thus, we recommend investor to subscribe this issue for listing gain.

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel One: One 97 Communications or Paytm is coming out with an IPO of Rs 18,300 crore at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150. The IPO will consist of an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore and fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore. The issue opens on November 8, 2021 and closes on November 10, 2021.

    At the upper end of the price band, Paytm is valued at 49.7x its FY21 revenues. While valuations may appear to be expensive, Paytm has become synonymous with digital payments through mobile and is the market leader in the mobile payment space. Patym is well positioned to benefit from the exponential 5x growth in mobile payments between FY2021 – FY2026 and hence believe that the valuations are justified. We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue.

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Objectives of issue: The payment services provider is going to utilise net proceeds from its fresh issue for growing and strengthening Paytm ecosystem, including through acquisition and retention of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services (Rs 4,300 crore).

    The fresh issue funds will also be used for new business initiatives, acquisitions and strategic partnerships (Rs 2,000 crore), besides general corporate purposes.

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia on Paytm IPO: I believe Paytm's IPO might be a blockbuster for primary markets as initial share sale of Paytm parent One97 Communications is scheduled to hit the market on November 8 and is going to be the largest the country has seen so far after Coal India, Reliance Power and GIC. I will recommend going for Paytm as I am expecting decent listing gains in Paytm compared to Sapphire Foods IPOs. 

    Paytm is a digital wallet-based platform services like lending, banking, money transfer, insurance, wealth advisory, e-commerce, travel and event bookings, gaming, and obviously recharge and bill payments. It also offers software and cloud services to merchants. Its deep penetration in India might turn out to be a sustainable business.

  • November 08, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Paytm may consider Bitcoin offerings if its becomes fully legal: IPO bound Paytm’s Chief Financial Officer Madhur Deora said the company may consider Bitcoin offerings if it was to become “fully legal” in the country.

    “Bitcoin is still in a regulatory grey area if not a regulatory ban in India,” Deora said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. “At the moment Paytm does not do Bitcoin. If it was ever to become fully legal in the country, then clearly there could be offerings we could launch.”

