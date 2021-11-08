Paytm IPO Live Updates | Total subscription at 6%, retail portion subscribed 30% of 87.98 lakh shares

November 08, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

Paytm IPO updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm has launched its initial public offering for subscription today. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm, the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets had been subscribed 6 percent (27,59,616 shares) on November 8, the first day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 27,59,616 equity shares against the IPO size of 4,83,89,422 equity shares. Retail investors had bought 31 percent of the shares set aside for them.