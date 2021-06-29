MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Paytm introduces easy tracking, booking of LPG cylinders

For all bookings made via IVRS, missed calls, or WhatsApp, users can easily pay using Paytm. There is also an assured cashback worth Rs 900 for those who are booking LPG cylinders for the first time.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
-LPG cylinder prices to become cheaper: The price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) to be reduced by Rs 10 a cylinder from April.

-LPG cylinder prices to become cheaper: The price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) to be reduced by Rs 10 a cylinder from April.

Digital payments behemoth Paytm announced on June 28 that it had added new features to its LPG cylinder booking process by easing the cylinder delivery tracking, payments, and bookings, and automated refill reminders for the customer.

Per the company’s official statement “For us, LPG cylinder booking is a key focus area in the utility categories. We always thrive to bring innovations into the service and the new booking flow is yet another step in that direction. We understand our users' needs and the recent features have been developed in line with the same after extensive research done by our product & technology teams."

For all bookings made via IVRS, missed calls, or WhatsApp, users can easily pay using Paytm. There is also an assured cashback worth Rs 900 for those who are booking LPG cylinders for the first time using the app from 3 main LPG companies, namely Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. You can also choose to pay later for your cylinder bookings via Paytm Postpaid. This cashback can be redeemed against your wallet balance or any discount voucher from brands of your choice.

There is also an added provision of checking prices before making the booking and redeeming your Indian Oil XTRAREWARDS loyalty points if any.

The process is extremely simple. Select the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab, select your provider, enter details like Mobile number, LPG ID, etc, and make the payment. Consequently, the cylinder will be delivered to you through your nearest gas agency.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #domestic LPG cylinders #PayTm
first published: Jun 29, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.