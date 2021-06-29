Paytm introduces easy tracking, booking of LPG cylinders

-LPG cylinder prices to become cheaper: The price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) to be reduced by Rs 10 a cylinder from April.

Digital payments behemoth Paytm announced on June 28 that it had added new features to its LPG cylinder booking process by easing the cylinder delivery tracking, payments, and bookings, and automated refill reminders for the customer.

Per the company’s official statement “For us, LPG cylinder booking is a key focus area in the utility categories. We always thrive to bring innovations into the service and the new booking flow is yet another step in that direction. We understand our users' needs and the recent features have been developed in line with the same after extensive research done by our product & technology teams."

For all bookings made via IVRS, missed calls, or WhatsApp, users can easily pay using Paytm. There is also an assured cashback worth Rs 900 for those who are booking LPG cylinders for the first time using the app from 3 main LPG companies, namely Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. You can also choose to pay later for your cylinder bookings via Paytm Postpaid. This cashback can be redeemed against your wallet balance or any discount voucher from brands of your choice.

There is also an added provision of checking prices before making the booking and redeeming your Indian Oil XTRAREWARDS loyalty points if any.

The process is extremely simple. Select the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab, select your provider, enter details like Mobile number, LPG ID, etc, and make the payment. Consequently, the cylinder will be delivered to you through your nearest gas agency.