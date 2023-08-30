Passengers stuck in 'boiling hot' plane for hours amid landing chaos

Passengers complained of a hot, 'boiling' plane as the plane circled around. (Representational)

Travellers on a Jet2 flight from the UK to the Greek island of Corfu found themselves trapped inside a "boiling" hot plane on the tarmac in Athens for hours. The flight's unexpected diversion due to lack of landing space at Corfu Airport led to a cascade of problems that tested the patience of both passengers and crew.

The Jet2 flight, originally scheduled to depart from Manchester, faced a delayed takeoff of about an hour. As the aircraft approached Corfu, the pilot delivered a startling announcement to the passengers: there was simply no room for them to land at the intended airport.

Michael Webster, one of the passengers, recounted the situation to Manchester Evening News, revealing that they were left circling the skies with three other planes, all while running perilously low on fuel.

Faced with the alarming possibility of fuel exhaustion, the pilot made a pivotal decision: divert the flight to Athens, some 300 miles away from their desired destination. As the aircraft touched down in the Greek capital, the passengers' torment was far from over.

Temperatures outside soared to 32 degrees, and those aboard the plane found themselves "locked in a boiling plane" for over two excruciating hours.

The passengers' frustration was palpable, as the heat and confining environment took a toll on everyone, from infants to adults.

"We were circling with three other planes," Webster recalled. "Jet2 keep apologizing, but it's awful. Babies crying, lots of hot unhappy toddlers, and now some adults getting angry too."

The distressing scene only came to an end when the plane, having endured an eight-hour delay, finally arrived in Corfu.

In July alone, American Airlines passengers endured a six-hour ordeal on a hot plane devoid of sustenance, while passengers aboard a United Airlines flight endured a seven-hour ordeal that they likened to "torture."