Paper straws not the best eco-friendly alternative, may contain 'forever chemicals': study

Paper straws were the most PFA-filled with 90% of paper straws containing the chemicals.

Paper straws may not be the best alternative for environment-friendly purposes due to the presence of “forever chemicals”, a study has found.

The study in the Food Additives & Contaminants journal found the vast majority of paper straws tested contained synthetic chemicals, known as poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. PFAS don’t break down in the body or in the environment,” according to Fortune.

“Straws made from plant-based materials, such as paper and bamboo, are often advertised as being more sustainable and eco-friendly than those made from plastic,” Thimo Groffen, Ph.D., study author and an environmental scientist at the University of Antwerp, said in a statement.

“However, the presence of PFAS [poly- and perfluoroalkyl-based substances known as “forever chemicals” because they last for a long time before breaking down] in these straws means that’s not necessarily true.”

The new research has come at a time when several eateries and numerous people all across the world have opted for paper straws and discarded plastic ones comprising of polypropylene and polystyrene, which take hundreds of years to decompose and are linked to health problems from liver problems to birth defects.

“Their time has come and gone. I believe we should get rid of plastic straws,” NYC Mayor de Blasio said in 2018 after the City Council introduced a proposal to prohibit restaurants and bars from distributing plastic sippers,” as per New York Post.

According to a report in New York Post, researchers analysed the PFA concentrations of 39 brands of drinking straws, which were comprised of five materials: paper, bamboo, glass, stainless steel, and plastic.

They found that paper straws were the most PFA-filled with 90% of paper straws containing the chemicals. Meanwhile, bamboo straws — another highly touted green alternative — clocked in second with 80%, followed by 75% of plastic straws, 40% of glass straws, and none in steel straws.

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) was the most common PFAS found in the straws and has been banned globally since 2020. However, this substance is still manufactured in some countries and could be present in products bought by US consumers, New York Post said.

However, low concentrations of PFA, such as the amounts consumed by using straws, is unlikely to cause damage. An accumulation of these chemicals over time however, can cause pose a range of health risks, including liver damage, a weakened immune system, underweight babies and even infant death, animal studies suggest.

“We did not detect any PFAS in stainless-steel straws, so I would advise consumers to use this type of straw — or just avoid using straws at all,” Groffen said.