Odisha installs milk ATMs to deal with plastic menace

In a move that has been welcomed by one and all, milk ATMs have started mushrooming in Odisha. After the state government banned single-use plastic, private companies and government authorities started coming up with these public milk dispensers to do away with plastic sachets.

One such milk vending machine recently came up in Berhampur, located in Ganjam district, with the aim of discouraging people from buying milk pouches. District Collector Amruta Kulange headed the project, which was the outcome of a collaboration between Tata Steel Limited and the Greater Ganjam Gajapati Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union.

At these milk ATMs, a person can insert money as per the amount of milk they require and carry the milk that comes out in a personal container. That means, buyers will have to get containers from their homes, which can be reused multiple times for carrying the fortified milk. This method ensures that the need for a plastic pouch is done away with.

Speaking about the initiative, Kulange said: “Our administration was spreading awareness about the harmful effects of one-time disposable plastic items when people questioned the use of milk pouches. After some research, we decided to install milk ATMs to reduce plastic pouch waste generation.”

According to a report by The Better India, the authorities have tied with up 7,200 dairy farmers to make this initiative possible and get a steady supply of milk for the ATMs. Each of the milk vending machines has a carrying capacity of 500 litre, and one customer can buy a maximum of 1 litre of milk at one time for Rs 40. The minimum amount that one must pay is Rs 10 for 250 ml of milk.

The milk ATM costs Rs 6 lakh and was funded by the Tata group as a part of their CSR initiative in July. It is located near Gate Bazar in Berhampur and dispenses 250 litres of fortified milk every day.

Notably, Maharashtra was the first state that took steps to curb the issue of plastic milk pouches. A buyback policy exists for milk pouches and PET bottles. Customers are charged extra 50 paise if they buy a milk pouch and Rs 1 more for buying milk in a plastic bottle. This amount is returned if they give back the plastic containers to the retailer whom they purchased the milk from.