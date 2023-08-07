Over 160 differently-abled Zomato delivery agents: 'Proud' Deepinder Goyal tags IIT-Madras startup

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said, 'Our target is to onboard 300 partners by December 2023.' (Image credit: @deepigoyal/Twitter)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday announced that the company has more than 160 differently-abled agents who deliver orders on special vehicles designed by an IIT-Madras incubated startup.

Sharing pictures of the food delivery app's onboarding drive for differently-abled employees, Goyal wrote on social media, "Proud to mention that Zomato is now 160+ differently-abled delivery partners strong who have delivered around 39,000 orders. Our target -- onboard 300 partners by December 2023."



Proud to mention that @zomato is now 160+ differently-abled delivery partners strong who have delivered ~39,000 orders. Our target – onboard 300 partners by Dec ’23. Sharing images from our recent onboarding drive in Chennai. Shoutout to @neomotionlive and @HIDGlobal pic.twitter.com/mxH6P8SeOY

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 7, 2023

Deepinder Goyal also shared the special delivery vehicles used by the agents were designed by NeoMotion -- a startup incubated by IIT-Madras. They were also customised as per the needs of the delivery partner, ensuring high comfort, mobility, and maneuverability.

"Also, the vehicles are electric and hence environment friendly," the Zomato CEO said.

A day earlier, Goyal had shared that he went out on his bike to deliver friendship bands and food to a few of the company's delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers. August 6 is celebrated as Friendship's Day.

Calling it the "best Sunday ever", Goyal, who has on occasions taken up the role of a Zomato delivery guy, shared pictures of the "best food friends forever" bands on Twitter.



Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!! pic.twitter.com/WzRgsxKeMX

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 6, 2023

On the same day, a viral video showed a Zomato delivery agent eating food from packages meant for customers while waiting at a traffic signal in Bengaluru.