Last Updated : May 21, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo teases Reno launch before release, exclusive to Flipkart

The launch page suggests Oppo may not launch the Reno 10x Zoom Edition in India.

Pranav Hegde
Oppo is set to launch its latest sub-brand Reno in India next week. The company would launch its first Reno smartphone in an event in Delhi on May 28. Reno would be a Flipkart-exclusive, and the landing page suggests that the Reno 10x Zoom Edition would not launch in India next week.

Flipkart has listed the standard Oppo Reno and Pixel 3a on its ‘Home of Flagships’ page. As per the image, it looks like Oppo would only launch the standard Reno device in India.

The page has a ‘Notify Me’ button that lets users submit their details to get updates on pre-orders and sales information. There could also be a possibility that Oppo would partner with some other e-commerce website or make the Oppo 10x Zoom Edition available across all channels if it launches the device in India.

To recall, Oppo launched the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition last month. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels, The Reno has an impressive 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to an all-screen design. 

Where is the front camera then? The Reno has a shark-fin-like pop-up motor that houses the front camera. The wedge not only includes the front camera but also houses an earpiece, front flash and rear LED flash. Oppo claims that the 16MP camera pops-up in 0.8 seconds. At the back, there is a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP configuration.

Under the hood is a mid-range Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 for GPU. The smartphone is offered in three variants which include a 6GB + 128GB model, a 6GB + 256GB model, and an 8GB + 256GB model. It comes packed with a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The standard variant boots on Color OS 6 based on Android 9.0.

Oppo has launched Reno in China for Yuan 2,999, (approximately Rs 31,000) for 6GB + 128GB storage model, Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 34,000) for 6GB + 256GB model, and Yuan 3,599 (approximately Rs 37,000) for 8GB + 256GB model.

First Published on May 21, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Oppo #Oppo Reno

