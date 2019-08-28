Oppo Reno 2 series launch today in India: Livestream details, specifications and expected price

Some details of the Reno 2 series have been confirmed by Oppo

Reno 2 series would make its global debut today in India. Oppo is expected to launch three new smartphones under the Reno 2 series in India, namely Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z. From live-stream details to specifications and expected pricing, here is everything we know about the Reno 2 series.

Launch and live-stream

Oppo’s launch event for the Reno 2 series in New Delhi is scheduled to start at 3 pm in India. The company is also hosting the event live on its YouTube channel. Complete specifications and pricing details would be unveiled only at the event.

However, some details of the Reno 2 series have been confirmed by Oppo whereas some have leaked a few days before the launch.

Specifications and expected price

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 2 series would feature a quad-camera setup with an all-screen design. The Reno 2 series would continue to have a shark-fin style pop-up front camera. Another highlight feature confirmed is 20x Zoom on the Reno 2.

Other rumoured specifications include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 93.1 screen-to-body ratio. For added protection, Reno 2’s screen would come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner like the first-generation Reno devices.

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 2 would have Snapdragon 730G under the hood. The SoC is expected to get paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It would have a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The highlight feature on the Reno 2 is its camera unit. Quad-cameras on the Reno 2 is expected to have a 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP setup. It would support 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.

The rear camera would support two exclusive design filters and have ultra-dark mode as well. For image stabilisation, the Reno 2 would support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS )and EIS.

Oppo Reno 2 is rumoured to be priced in the sub-Rs 35,000 category below the Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

Reno 2Z would be the second smartphone launching today in India. It is expected to have a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, Reno 2Z could have a MediaTek P90 SoC with 8GB RAM+256GB ROM and a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Quad-cameras at the back are expected to sport 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP sensors. A 16MP pop-up camera would take care of selfies on Reno 2Z.

In terms of pricing, the Reno 2Z could launch in India in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.

The third smartphone expected to launch today is the Reno 2F. It would be the most affordable smartphone under the Reno 2 lineup. Rumours suggest that the Reno 2F would have a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for the internals, the Reno 2F would get powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There would be a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Samsung Bright GM1 primary sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

The other three sensors would include an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors with support for two new “exclusive” design filters. The Reno 2F would support 10x digital zoom.