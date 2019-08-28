Oppo Reno 2 series launch today in India: Livestream details, specifications and expected price

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 2 series would feature a quad-camera setup with an all-screen design.
Reno 2 series would make its global debut today in India. Oppo is expected to launch three new smartphones under the Reno 2 series in India, namely Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z. From live-stream details to specifications and expected pricing, here is everything we know about the Reno 2 series.
Launch and live-stream
Oppo’s launch event for the Reno 2 series in New Delhi is scheduled to start at 3 pm in India. The company is also hosting the event live on its YouTube channel. Complete specifications and pricing details would be unveiled only at the event.
However, some details of the Reno 2 series have been confirmed by Oppo whereas some have leaked a few days before the launch.
Specifications and expected price
Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 2 series would feature a quad-camera setup with an all-screen design. The Reno 2 series would continue to have a shark-fin style pop-up front camera. Another highlight feature confirmed is 20x Zoom on the Reno 2.
Other rumoured specifications include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 93.1 screen-to-body ratio. For added protection, Reno 2’s screen would come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner like the first-generation Reno devices.
Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 2 would have Snapdragon 730G under the hood. The SoC is expected to get paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It would have a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
The highlight feature on the Reno 2 is its camera unit. Quad-cameras on the Reno 2 is expected to have a 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP setup. It would support 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.
The rear camera would support two exclusive design filters and have ultra-dark mode as well. For image stabilisation, the Reno 2 would support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS )and EIS.
Oppo Reno 2 is rumoured to be priced in the sub-Rs 35,000 category below the Reno 10x Zoom Edition.
Reno 2Z would be the second smartphone launching today in India. It is expected to have a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, Reno 2Z could have a MediaTek P90 SoC with 8GB RAM+256GB ROM and a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
Quad-cameras at the back are expected to sport 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP sensors. A 16MP pop-up camera would take care of selfies on Reno 2Z.
In terms of pricing, the Reno 2Z could launch in India in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.
The third smartphone expected to launch today is the Reno 2F. It would be the most affordable smartphone under the Reno 2 lineup. Rumours suggest that the Reno 2F would have a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
As for the internals, the Reno 2F would get powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There would be a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Samsung Bright GM1 primary sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).
The other three sensors would include an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors with support for two new “exclusive” design filters. The Reno 2F would support 10x digital zoom.The smartphone is likely to be priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.