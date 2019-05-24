App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo K3 with 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, pop-up camera launched: Price, specs and features

Alongside the launch, Oppo also unveiled a VOOC Flash Charge and Super VOOC Flash Charge power banks and a car charger.

Pranav Hegde
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched the Oppo K3 in China. The mid-range smartphone comes with features such as an all-screen, no-notch display, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes at a starting price of Yuan 1,599. Alongside the launch, Oppo also unveiled a VOOC Flash Charge and Super VOOC Flash Charge power banks and a car charger.

The smartphone has been priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100) for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100). The high-end 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,200).

Coming to specifications, the Oppo K3 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. It comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and DC Dimming feature.

In terms of performance, K3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood which is paired with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.1 based 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

In order to boost gameplay experience, K3 comes with GameBoost 2.0 that has Touch Boost and Frame Boost features. The device is powered by a 3,765 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Oppo K3 has a dual camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary camera and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. It comes preloaded with features like AI portrait mode, AI scene detection, Ultra Clear Night View 2.0, etc. For selfies, it has a motorised pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16MP sensor. Oppo claims that this pop-up sensor can lift in 0.74 seconds and has a life span of five years.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, etc. Oppo has included a 20W fast-charger in the box, but the K3 can support a 50W fast charger as well.

Oppo also launched a 20W VOOC power bank with 10,000mAh battery that has been priced at Yuan 279 (approximately Rs. 2,800). There is also a Super VOOC option which is priced at Yuan 379 ( approximately Rs 3,800). 

First Published on May 24, 2019 05:12 pm

