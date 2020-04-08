OnePlus announces super fast wireless Warp Charge 30 technology ahead of OnePlus 8 launch

Days after rumours about wireless charging coming to the OnePlus 8 series, the company has unveiled Warp Charge 30 wireless as its proprietary wireless charging technology.

OnePlus made the announcement on a community forum post. The new Wrap Charge 30 Wireless technology will offer a peak output of up to 30W. According to the post, the new wireless charger ensures supported devices go from 1-percent to 50-percent in thirty minutes.

The post also details how the new Warp Charge technology works. To achieve the 30W wireless charging speeds OnePlus combines Wrap wireless direct charging architecture with the industry’s first isolated charge pump. This charge pump ensures efficiency of 97 percent and minimises the amount of energy converted into heat.

The function also helps maintain a stable charge and keeps your phone safe while powering it. Warp wireless direct charging architecture also improves charging efficiency and maintain the high 30W charge for longer.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger would include a fan to disseminate the heat, said a report by The Verge.

OnePlus has also focused on Qi and EPP standards when designing its wireless charging technology. This means that OnePlus 8 series will also support 5W Qi wireless chargers and wireless chargers based on 10W EEP standards along with its proprietary Warp Charge 30 Wireless.