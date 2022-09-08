English
    Old pic of Cyrus Mistry eating at dhaba with his driver goes viral

    Cyrus Mistry died at the age of 54 when the car he was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in hit a road divider.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    A widely-circulated image shows Cyrus Mistry eating with his driver (Image credit: ParsiZoroastriansWorldwide/Facebook)

    An old photograph of Cyrus Mistry eating at a dhaba with his driver is being widely-shared online after the former Tata Group chairman’s death in a road accident on Sunday.

    Cyrus Mistry died at the age of 54 when the car he was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in hit a road divider. The scion of one of India's most illustrious business families - Shapoorji Pallonji Group – lost his life in the accident on Sunday afternoon.

    As tributes poured in for Mistry, an old photograph of the tycoon enjoying a simple meal with his driver also began doing the rounds of the internet. The photograph has been widely circulated on Facebook and Twitter.

    A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes," read the caption of the picture as posted by the Hyderabad chapter of Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide.

    Mistry, a member of the Parsi community, served as the chairperson of Tata Sons from 2012 to 2016. He was ousted from the group in October 2016, with the group saying its board lost confidence in him.

    His funeral at central Mumbai's Worli crematorium was attended by members of the closely knit Parsi community, along with several business leaders and politicians. Industry doyen Ratan Tata's stepmother Simone Tata was also present. However, no other senior official from the Tata Group - with whom Mistry fought a bitter legal battle till the end - was seen at the funeral.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Tags: #Cyrus Mistry #Parsi #Tata Group
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 04:21 pm
