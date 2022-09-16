Ola CEO’s post backfires: ‘Fire extinguisher’ most-requested accessory with electric scooter

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s post on accessories to go along with the Ola S1 electric scooter backfired spectacularly when hundreds of Twitter users requested the same thing – a fire extinguisher.



What accessories would you like to have along with the Ola S1?

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 15, 2022

As a spate of EV fires and other safety concerns put the reliability of electric two-wheelers in question, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter with a simple question. “What accessories would you like to have along with the Ola S1?” he asked his customers.

Genuine answers to his query remained few and far between, but Twitter users did flood the comments section with requests of a fire extinguisher to go with the Ola S1 electric scooter.



Fire extinguisher — Dhruva Pandey (@Dhruvapandey) September 15, 2022





Fire extinguisher

— Vedant G. (@VedVery5) September 15, 2022



I came here to see fire extinguisher. Twitter NEVER disappoints. https://t.co/YUyv0JTYYT September 15, 2022





a fireproof-suit for the time being and also a large fire-extinguisher if you may please! https://t.co/pRQPQr6YHg

— Biplov Belel (@biplovbelel) September 15, 2022

For the last few months, there have been several instances of electric two-wheelers, including those manufactured by Ola, catching fire on road. The spate of EV fires has raised concerns about the reliability of such vehicles, even forcing Ola to recall 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in April.

Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at the time that world-class agencies have been hired to find out why the Ola electric scooter caught fire. However, despite his assurances, social media has been filled with complaints about the company’s two-wheelers malfunctioning or catching fire.

In fact, when not requesting a fire extinguisher in response to his tweet, people were flooding the comments section with complaints about their scooters and Ola’s customer service.



Still, my charging kit and installation were not done. I have sent many emails. But no response from your support executives. I have been following up for more than two months. — R Nantha Ram (@Nantharam) September 15, 2022





Lol, the customer support who is supposed to respond does not even care to reply for months and you are seeking reply from the CEO.

— Wali A. W. Nusker (@nusk3r) September 15, 2022



The 95% of people who have reacted to you want you to improve your customer service and assistance. I hope you are familiar with the marketing notion of “word of mouth”. I am still in the host city and have not received my scooter despite completing complete payment on Sep 1st. — Anand Kumar P (@ask_anandkumar) September 15, 2022

