Now, Samsung Galaxy S10 users report front-camera problem in third-party apps

Samsung Galaxy S10 is in the news not just for the fantastic design and features that it offers but also for some critical complaints by its users. Users have reported that the front camera on the Galaxy S10 has an issue when used in third-party apps.

According to AndroidPolice’s report, Galaxy S10 owners have reported that the phone’s selfie camera has a default cropped mode when using third-party apps. Due to this issue, apps like Snapchat and Instagram’s front camera interface open with a cropped field of view instead of a full field of view. A user reported, “All 3rd party apps are limited to cropped angle and cannot utilise the full sensor of the front-facing camera. So all non-stock camera apps(including the mighty Gcam) end up being very limited and worse than s9 or even s8 in my opinion”. Many users commented that they were facing similar issues and requested Samsung to provide a fix.

Users have reported that they cannot zoom out and are forced to use the apps with a cropped field of view. The cropped view can be a problem when users need a wide-angle view to click an image. Due to its unusual punch-hole display, the apps may be having compatibility issues with the device which can be certainly fixed through a software update.