you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, Samsung Galaxy S10 users report front-camera problem in third-party apps

Galaxy S10 owners say phone’s selfie camera has a default cropped mode when using third-party apps

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samsung Galaxy S10 is in the news not just for the fantastic design and features that it offers but also for some critical complaints by its users. Users have reported that the front camera on the Galaxy S10 has an issue when used in third-party apps. 

According to AndroidPolice’s report, Galaxy S10 owners have reported that the phone’s selfie camera has a default cropped mode when using third-party apps. Due to this issue, apps like Snapchat and Instagram’s front camera interface open with a cropped field of view instead of a full field of view. A user reported, “All 3rd party apps are limited to cropped angle and cannot utilise the full sensor of the front-facing camera. So all non-stock camera apps(including the mighty Gcam) end up being very limited and worse than s9 or even s8 in my opinion”. Many users commented that they were facing similar issues and requested Samsung to provide a fix.

Users have reported that they cannot zoom out and are forced to use the apps with a cropped field of view. The cropped view can be a problem when users need a wide-angle view to click an image. Due to its unusual punch-hole display, the apps may be having compatibility issues with the device which can be certainly fixed through a software update.

This is the fourth major flaw detected in Galaxy S10 since its launch. Previously, the phone had a major flaw in its face-unlock feature that can let anyone hack into a user’s device. It was also reported that the phone’s battery would drain very fast after users made calls from Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like WhatsApp and Messenger.  The problem seemed to be persisting only in S10s with the Exynos 9820 processor. Even the 'Tap to Wake' feature reportedly drained the battery faster because of a possible software bug that activates the proximity sensor used for the feature. Samsung is yet to fix these issues. 
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:51 am

tags #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S10 #Samsung Galaxy S10 problems

