Samsung S10 users report faster battery drain post WhatsApp, Messenger calls

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 last month in San Francisco during the Unpacked event. The phone received applauds for its design, build quality and features like the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, triple camera setup, etc. However, it seems not everything is going right for some users of the Galaxy S10. Several users have complained about excessive draining of battery after WhatsApp, Messenger calls.

The issue was first reported by users XDA Developers forum and Reddit who stated that the issue is present on Samsung S10s with the Exynos 9820 processors only. Users have noticed the battery draining at a faster rate after using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services from apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, etc. Users with the Snapdragon 855-variant did not report any such issue.

The bug in Samsung’s One UI software prevents the phone from going to standby/sleep mode once the user makes or receives calls via WhatsApp or Skype. The proximity sensor is said to be the cause for the issue which is preventing the phone from entering sleep mode post VoIP calls.

According to a user restarting the device post VoIP calls fixes the issue temporarily. “in order to fix the issue, in the meantime I recommend restarting after VoIP calls, and report the issue to Samsung through the Members app in hopes of getting it fixed", he said. Samsung is yet to comment on the issue.