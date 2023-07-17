No smoking, drinking or non-veg food: Chinese company's job listing sparks debate

The applicant had an interview with the HR of the company. (Representational)

A job advertisement posted by a company in China has caused a stir on social media due to its unusual demands for potential candidates. The electronics company’s ad, which sought individuals who do not smoke, drink alcohol, or eat meat, quickly became a trending topic on the country’s social media platforms.

The public outcry began after an applicant shared their interaction with the Shenzen-based company's human resources staff online, according to Bailu Video.

Screenshots of the conversation revealed that the company was offering monthly salaries starting at 5,000 yuan (US$700) for operations and merchandiser roles, along with free accommodation. However, it also stipulated that job applicants should refrain from smoking, drinking, and consuming meat.

During an online interview, the perplexed applicant raised questions about these unusual requirements. "Don't smoke? Don't drink? Don't eat meat?" the applicant asked.

The interviewer's response was curt and dismissive: "If you don't eat meat, why do others kill animals? Fish give all to fishermen, but fishermen eat them," the interviewer replied.

The interviewer further explained that the demands were not rooted in bias against certain candidates but were instead tied to the company's corporate culture.

In a subsequent interview with Bailu Video, the anonymous human resources employee defended the restrictions, stating, "There is no denying that eating meat is an act of killing, despite bringing pleasure. If people are hungry for meat, they cannot show kindness to themselves or others. Eating meat is a sin. Killing is cruel. Eating no meat is doing good deeds."

The employee also revealed that the company's canteen did not offer any meat dishes in order to establish a healthy corporate culture. However, the employee emphasized that the company did not intend to impose its culture on potential candidates, claiming they were not forced to follow these dietary restrictions.

When questioned about whether the corporate culture extended to employees who did not eat in the canteen or reside in staff accommodation, the human resources representative acknowledged the possibility.

The story quickly ignited a fervent debate on social media platforms. Many individuals expressed bewilderment and amusement at the company's demands. "Is the company hiring monks, nuns, or employees? Funny," one person remarked. Another speculated, "Could it be that the canteen doesn't want to spend a penny on meat?"

Unusual hiring requirements often become subjects of online debate and amusement in China. In May, a factory faced criticism for refusing to hire two candidates unless they removed their tattoos, sparking discussions about cultural stereotypes and workplace discrimination.