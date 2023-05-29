Boss refuses to hire men with tattoos in China, offers to pay for removal

China introduced a series of regulations prohibiting tattoo artists from serving individuals under 18. (Representational)

A recent incident in China involving a factory's refusal to hire two people due to their tattoos has sparked a vibrant discussion on cultural stereotypes and workplace discrimination. Two young men, aged 17 and 22, were in the early stages of their employment with the factory when they were confronted about their tattoos during a factory inspection.

The boss, upon noticing substantial markings on one of the men's arms, promptly declared that the factory does not hire individuals with tattoos, regardless of their placement. According to her, such body art could potentially hinder the future prospects of those involved.

She explained her stance: "Having tattoos leaves an impression of being less reputable or disobedient." She further emphasised that tattoos may negatively impact the company's culture, although they would not directly interfere with the individuals' work performance.

"As a company, it is our social responsibility to provide education and guidance to young people. No matter how much backlash I receive, I will try to educate them if I can,” she reportedly told the men. In an unexpected turn, she offered the men employment after their tattoos were removed, even going as far as to cover the expenses for the procedure. Surprisingly, both men agreed to the plan.

In Chinese history, tattoos have held a varied and sometimes stigmatised reputation. During the Qing Dynasty, tattoos were often associated with criminality and the lower classes. In recent times, however, tattoos have gained popularity and become a form of self-expression for the younger generation.

In June 2022, the country introduced a series of regulations explicitly prohibiting tattoo artists from serving individuals under 18 years of age. Additionally, TV stations were strictly forbidden from featuring actors with visible tattoos, and football players were required to remove or conceal their body art to set a positive example.

The incident has triggered a debate on Chinese social media platforms. Some argue that the refusal to hire individuals with tattoos is a form of discrimination and goes against the principles of equality and acceptance. They emphasize that tattoos should not define one's professionalism or work capabilities.

“It’s absolutely discrimination. Does having tattoos necessarily mean someone is not professional? Can we allow a bit more openness and acceptance?” said one person on social media.

On the other hand, some individuals support the boss's stance, asserting that employers should have the freedom to choose whom they employ. They believe that if individuals have the freedom to get tattoos, employers should likewise have the freedom to make employment decisions based on their own criteria.

“If you have the freedom to have tattoos, then I have the freedom to choose whether I employ you or not,” said one user.