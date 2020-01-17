Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh's mercy plea rejected by President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convict Mukesh Singh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had sent the plea for clemency filed by Mukesh to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on late on January 16.

Both the Delhi government and the MHA had recommended the President to reject the plea.

Meanwhile, Vinay Sharma, another person convicted in the Nirbhaya case, reportedly attempted suicide on January 15, by hanging himself inside the toilet of Tihar jail, where they are lodged at the moment.