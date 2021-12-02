National Pollution Control Day 2021: Build resistance against air pollution with these nutrients

National Pollution Control day 2021: Citrus fruits like lemon are very good sources of vitamin C. (Image credit: Reuters)

Vitamin C — It is a good antioxidant for our body and it scavenges free radicals. Vitamin C also contributes to the regeneration of vitamin E. Adequate vitamin C in daily diet is crucial for maintaining its level in the lungs. Vegetables like coriander, drumsticks, parsley, cabbage, and turnip greens are good sources of Vitamin C. Fruits like lemon, amla, orange and guava are rich in vitamin C.

Vitamin E — This vitamin is the first line of defence against injury to tissues.1. Vitamin E is usually derived from plant-based cooking oils such as sunflower, safflower, rice bran, canola, peanut, and olive oil. Almonds and sunflower seeds are also good sources of this vitamin. Among animal food sources, salmon, eel, and row are good sources of this vitamin. It is also found in herbs and spices such as chili powder, cloves, oregano, basil, paprika, and parsley.

Omega-3 — These fats protect the body against the detrimental effects of air pollution on heart health and lipid profile. Nuts and seeds like walnuts, chia, fenugreek, mustard, and flax seeds are good sources of Omega-3.

— Found in carrots and leafy vegetables like coriander, fenugreek, lettuce, spinach, and radish leaves, Beta Carotene works as an anti-oxidant and controls inflammation in the body.