Narayana Murthy feels this Indian city is the most indisciplined: 'I feel uncomfortable coming to...'

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (File image: Reuters)

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has said that he feels very uncomfortable visiting Delhi because "indiscipline is highest" in the city.

Stating an example, he said, "I came from the airport yesterday and so many cars and motorbikes violating the red light signal without a single care."

"If we can't even wait a minute or a day just to move forward, do you think those people will wait if there is money (involved)?"



In another "reality" check for the country, last December, while addressing students in Andhra Pradesh, Murthy had said that reality is "what you make". "In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution, and many times no power. However, reality in Singapore means clean road, no pollution, and lots of power. Therefore, it is your responsibility to create that new reality," a press release from the institute quoted Narayana Murthy as saying.

He added that young minds should develop the mindset to bring about change in society, and learn to put the interest of the public, society, and nation first, above their own personal interest.

Murthy also asked the students to become entrepreneurs whenever possible and create more jobs since it is the only solution to remove poverty and help the less privileged.

