Narayana Murthy shares 9 lessons he learnt from his Infosys days

Narayana Murthy also shared the reasons of his failure in Softronics.

Narayana Murthy recently shared nine lessons he learnt as an entrepreneur as a co-founder of Infosys. In a foreword to a recently-published book, the 75-year-old billionaire explained why he still chooses to travel economy class and why he made a rule of not discussing problems related to the difference of opinion between Infosys co-founders with his wife.

1.) “Values form the backbone of an entrepreneur's determination. The first and the most important tenet of our value system was putting the interest of the company ahead of our personal interest in every decision the founding team took,” Narayana Murthy wrote. He added that although a few of his founder-colleagues did not agree with a few of his decisions, but they accepted it sportingly.

2.) “This is the time for the entrepreneur to tone down his passion for the idea, keep emotions aside and quickly bring the venture to a decent closure. Softronics had no domestic market, and there was no way I could recover from it quickly. So, I closed it in nine months,” Narayana Murthy wrote in the foreward of Startup Compass, as reported by Economic Times.

3.) Adding that failures are a part of an entrepreneur's journey, Murthy said that failures can be beneficial if the reasons for it are analysed so that it's not repeated. Citing the example of his failure in Softronics, Murthy wrote, "I had learnt that the absence of the market was what led to that: failure. I decided to focus on export market in my next venture."

4.) “Market competition taught us how to attract and retain good customers and employees and how to enhance the trust of our investors. In every area of our operation, we benchmarked ourselves with the best practices in the world, and created some 'next' practices,” Murthy wrote.

5.) The billionaire also stressed on leading by example. Recalling how Infosys needed to be austere with overheads during its initial years, Murthy said that he travelled economy class even on international flights. “I travel by economy even today on domestic flights. I would be in the office at 6.20 am every morning till I retired in 2011. That sent an indelible message to youngsters about reaching office on time,” he said.

6.) “I also decided that none of us would discuss with our spouses whatever differences of opinion we have had amongst ourselves on an issue in the office. I followed it strictly. The reason was very simple. Our spouses may look at the issue in isolation, and it had the potential to destroy the camaraderie amongst them,” Narayana Murthy wrote.

7.) “No company can be run by committees. We learnt (in Infosys) that a leader has to lead by example in values; must work the hardest; must make the biggest sacrifices; must welcome ideas and opinions from competent and expert colleagues before taking any decision; must consider those ideas in his decision, and the buck must stop at his table for every major decision,” the Infosys co-founder wrote.

8.) Admitting that there were smarter candidates around, Murthy also acknowledged having luck on their side. “There were so many friends and classmates who were much smarter than I was. Their teams had better credentials than we had. They had better ideas than we had. But God chose us to smile on. There were many critical situations and deals when it could have gone either way. Somehow, God helped us take the right decision in those situations,” he wrote.

9.) Recalling the sacrifices made for the company, Murthy said, "We fully accepted deferred gratification, made all the necessary sacrifices and showed abundant patience. These sacrifices and this mindset of deferred gratification have made every one of the six remaining members of the founding team billionaires. I am very proud of the team. The seventh one, Mr Ashok Arora, left us in 1989 to settle down in the US. I wish him the best."